Reasi’s lithium reserves will help India achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emissions’: Dr Jitendra Singh

Referring to the recently discovered large deposits of lithium in the district Reasi where PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated the world’s highest Chenab Bridge, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that these huge lithium reserves will be the key to India achieving the target of “Net Zero Carbon Emissions” by 2070.

Speaking before a packed audience and in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Singh said, “You will be delighted to know that recently, a large number of lithium mineral deposits have been found where we are sitting, a few kilometres away. When that lithium comes into use, it will play a role in achieving a net-zero emissions target by 2070. There are many wonders in this area that have yet to be explored and have never been carved. But now, with your blessings, they are joining the journey of Viksit Bharat”.

Singh appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership in transforming the railway infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a landmark achievement that has redefined connectivity in the region. He recalled how for decades, the dream of linking Kashmir by rail seemed distant, with projects repeatedly delayed or stalled. It was only under PM Modi’s decisive intervention that the stalled work was revived, and ambitious projects like the world’s highest railway bridge and the extension of rail services between Jammu, Udhampur, and beyond have finally come to fruition.

He further noted that this enhanced connectivity has opened new avenues for trade, tourism, and socio-economic development in the region. The Minister emphasized that the approval of the express road corridor and the upcoming civilian flights from Udhampur airport reflect the government’s holistic approach to improving infrastructure, making travel safer, faster, and more accessible for the people of these mountainous areas.

He underlined that such sustained efforts by PM Modi’s administration have turned once remote and inaccessible regions into thriving hubs of activity, thereby fostering peace and prosperity through connectivity. “This is not just a change in physical infrastructure, it’s a psychological transformation. Youth here are aspiring to become tech entrepreneurs, researchers, and start-up founders,” Jitendra Singh remarked.

As the nation races toward green mobility and renewable energy integration, the strategic importance of the region’s lithium deposits could not be overstated. Singh’s address underscored a vision where Jammu and Kashmir is not merely a stakeholder but a catalyst in India’s future.