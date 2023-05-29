Reasi district emerging leader in cocoon production

The Reasi district of Jammu has emerged the focal point for promotion of sericulture with more and more people joining the trade and markets witnessing record sales, said Director General, Sericulture, Manzoor Ahmed Qadiri.

According to the department, 455 growers of the district sold 15.4 Metric Ton (green) cocoons worth Rs 36.65 lakh, setting a new record and bringing a new ray of hope to the growers to see a revolution in this sector in coming days. It is pertinent to mention that eight firms and buyers from J&K and other states bought the cocoons at the auction market.

The cocoon auction market was organized by the Sericulture Development department of J&K Government to facilitate the cocoon growers and further promote the sector in the district.

The DG Sericulture Development Department also lauded the endeavours of Additional Director Sericulture Jammu AK Sharma and District Sericulture Officer Reasi, Sushma Gautam for their dedicated efforts in realizing this important event meant for providing the much needed succor to the cocoon growers of the District.