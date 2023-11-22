Rear Admiral Arjun Dev Nair takes charge as commandant of Naval War College in Goa

Rear Admiral Arjun Dev Nair has taken charge as the commandant of the Naval War College (NWC) in Goa, an official release said.

Before assuming the command of NWC on Monday, he was Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements) at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, the release stated.

The flag officer is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the National Defence College in the national capital.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Admiral Nair has commanded IN Ships Trikand, Kirpan and Nashak.

The flag officer has held important appointments such as Assistant Chief of Personnel (Administration and Civilian), Principal Director (Training) at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and also the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

