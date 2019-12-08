The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area in Delhi where at least 43 people have been killed, would have engulfed even more people, had not one of the first firemen Rajesh Shukla, who entered the blazing building saved 11 people from the inferno on Sunday.

The Delhi Fire Service personnel Shukla injured his legs in the rescue operation and is recuperating in LNJP Hospital.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain met Shukla at the hospital and tweeted in praise of the brave officer.

“Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero (sic),” Jain tweeted.

— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 8, 2019

A massive fire ripped through a paper factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. The death toll may rise. Rescue and relief operation is on. Initial reports suggest that the reason for the fire could be short circuit.

There were factory workers sleeping at night in the factory, situated in the residential area of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the factory in Anaj Mandi area where at least 43 people have been killed in a massive fire at a paper factory early on Sunday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased. He has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze and there medical expenses will be borne by Delhi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of deceased.

(With PTI inputs)