Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on Friday launched an attack on the Congress party.

He targeted Councillor of Congress Party in Kargil for him answering the questions asked to the Congress’ former chief Rahul Gandhi.

Giving a link of a video over YouTube which shows the Councillor answering the questions, he said, “Real face of traitor & anti national ideology of Congress Party can be judged through its elected Councillor of Congress Party in Kargil through this link: http://youtu.be/VnPEmZUJOI8

To the questions being asked by @RahulGandhi, @INCIndia; answers came from Councillor of DCC Kargil.

Real face of traitor & anti national ideology of Congress Party can be judged through its elected Councillor of Congress Party in Kargil through this link: https://t.co/ie0Nwwe4eB To the questions being asked by @RahulGandhi @INCIndia ; answers came from Councillor of DCC Kargil pic.twitter.com/tAShSDLjxm — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 19, 2020

Councillor had called for a press conference giving the explanation over an audio clip surfacing over the social media in which he was heard speaking against the government over the recent India-China stand-off.