As the tussle between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues, the former on Friday said he is ready to sit for talks with CM to solve the issues irking government and Raj Bhawan.

The governor visited the state Assembly along with his wife, and paid floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the birth anniversary of father of Indian Constitution.

He was received by Marshall of the Assembly, other officials and MLAs. However, Speaker Biman Banerjee who was present in the House could not come down to receive him, as he was attending a Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting.

“Discussion is the only way forward. I am ready to discuss all the matters with the chief minister at any designated place, be it Raj Bhavan or Nabanna. I have also written to her in this regard. On Tuesday, I had spoken to her over phone,’ Dhankhar told reporters at the state assembly.

On Thursday, Dhankar held a press conference outside state assembly after the gate for the governor was closed. Calling it a ‘constitutional crisis’ Dhankar said that he felt humiliated at the treatment meted out to him by the West Bengal government.