Ready for discussion on Pegasus: Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday blamed the Centre for the stalemate and said that the opposition is ready for discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue.

“Start the discussion right now, we are ready,” he said.

He said that he had got a call from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that he will resolve the issue once back from abroad, but no member of the opposition has got any official invite for any meeting so far.

In response to Kharge’s charge, the Defence Minister said that he had not given any assurance and had only said that the House should hold a proper discussion and the pandemonium should stop.

Kharge charged the government for not letting the discussion happen on Pegasus and other issues raised by the opposition. He accused the government of trying to create an impression in the media that the opposition was not willing to run Parliament, but is pushing all the Bills.

Kharge raised the point when the discussion on The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, was happening and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded.

The Centre on Thursday had lined up seven Bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. Till afternoon two Bills were passed with brief adjournments.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh’ and The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 was passed till 3 p.m.