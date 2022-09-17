Rath Yatra, blood camp, cleanliness campaign mark Modi’s B’day in Himachal

Rath Yatra, blood donation camp, cleanliness campaign were among a number of events organised by the BJP unit of Himachal Pradesh to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on the occasion, had flagged off LED Rath Yatra of BJP from Oak Over Shimla on Friday.

He greeted the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state on his birthday with good health and long life. He said that the birthday of the Prime Minister was being celebrated as Seva Pakhwara from 17 September to 2 October.

Thakur said, “Prime Minister has brought India’s honour and pride to the whole world. India is progressing strongly under his leadership.”

He further said Modi has special sentiments and attachment to Himachal Pradesh which was clearly evident from his working style. “The LED Rath Yatra campaign has been started with an aim to effectively take the policies, schemes and programs of the central and the state government among the masses. Through this campaign, the developmental programs and welfare schemes of the government will be publicized in all the assembly constituencies,” he said.

All-round development of the state was being ensured by the multi-faceted efforts of the state government, he said, adding that efforts are being made for equitable development of every area and every section.

“The Congress party is passing through the worst phase and its ‘Quit Congress Campaign’ is progressing steadily and rapidly.

The resignation of State Congress Vice President Ram Lal Thakur is the most recent example, said Thakur.

Calling upon the people to step forward and work to change the custom with full zeal and passion., he said that the BJP would again come to power in the state after being successful in the mission repeat.

Later, Chief Minister also inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp organized by the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha at Zonal Hospital Mandi.

While interacting with the media, said that the people of the state were fortunate that the Prime Minister has special benevolence towards them.

He also gave away certificates to blood donors.

Chief Minister also participated in the cleanliness campaign on the occasion.