Ratan Tata was a stalwart of Indian industry: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, hailing him as a stalwart of Indian industry.

In his condolence letter addressed to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, the former Prime Minister wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon; his vision and humanity were demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life.”

Singh said the industrialist had the courage to speak the truth to those in power.

Recalling his association with Tata, the former Prime Minister said, “I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions.”

“I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul rest in peace,” the senior Congress leader said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over Tata’s demise.

“In the passing away of Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

The Congress chief added, “He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people, and he richly contributed to nation-building. Our condolences go out to his loved ones and admirers.”

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote in a post on X, “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community.”

Expressing grief over Tata’s death, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in a post on X, “Ratan Tata ji gave new heights to the Indian industry with his tireless hard work and progressive approach. The unprecedented example set by him in the field of public welfare and service to humanity will continue to inspire for centuries.”

“The country will always miss him. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ratan Tata ji,” she said.

Tata, one of India’s prominent industrialists, passed away on Wednesday night at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.