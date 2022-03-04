Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Change of Guard Ceremony to re-open for public viewing from next week

As Covid-19 weakens, Rashtrapati Bhavan is ready to open for public visits again.

From next week, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and visits for Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, as well as, for the Change of Guard Ceremony, will resume.

These visits were disallowed from 1st January, 2022 due to the pandemic.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from 8th March, 2022 (Tuesday).

It will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday (six days in a week) except on Gazetted Holidays. Visitors will be allowed in the Museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.

Timings of the slots will be 0930 – 1100 hrs, 1130 – 1300 hrs, 1330 – 1500 hrs and 1530 – 1700 hrs.

The Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from 12th March, 2022. It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in three pre-booked time slots –1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs, with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour.

The Change of Guard Ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on Gazetted Holidays) from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs from 12th March, 2022.

Online booking for tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Change of Guard Ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/