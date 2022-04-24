In a rare gesture Yediyurappa urges Bommai to reconsider his decision of naming airport after him

A rare gesture by a politician was seen on Sunday in Karnataka. BJP stalwart and former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa urged Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to reconsider his decision to name Shivamogga airport after his name.

Most politicians would have been happy to see infrastructure projects being named after them. But it appears Yediyurappa who has a stronghold in the Shivamogga district, still wants to maintain a low profile. He is the MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency in the district and his son B.Y.Raghvendra is MP from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency.

After a cabinet decision, the state CM Bommai had announced on Wednesday that the under-construction Shivamogga airport would be named after senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

On Sunday Yediyurappa wrote to CM Bommai and asked him to reconsider his decision. He suggested considering someone who has a “Historic Name” and has worked for the development of the nation, and state.

In his announcement earlier, Bommai said that the former Chief Minister has brought many infrastructure projects to the city. “He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 for the airport and got it approved, and the real work was started in 2020. Yedyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka’s proud airports,” he said.

Yet Yediyurappa still considers himself not suitable enough for naming the airport after him.