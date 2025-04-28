Rapper Vedan arrested after Cannabis seized from Kochi flat

Rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been arrested by the police following a raid by the Kochi City DANSAF squad (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) at his flat at Thrippunithura in Kochi.

Vedan, along with eight others, was apprehended with around 6 grams of cannabis in a raid at his flat.

According to police sources, nine individuals, including Vedan, were present in the flat during the early-morning raid. It is learnt that Vedan had reached the apartment along with eight friends after a stage programme on Sunday night.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized Rs 9.5 lakh in cash and multiple mobile phones. Vedan claimed the money was an advance received for a performance.

Vedan gained recognition for writing and performing the track Kuthanthram Thanthram (Viyarppu Thunniyitta Kuppaayam) in the popular Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.

In the wake of his arrest, the Kerala government has reportedly cancelled a programme featuring Vedan, which was scheduled to be held in Idukki district as part of the LDF government’s fourth anniversary celebrations.

This incident comes close on the heels of another case in which two prominent Malayalam film directors,Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with a third individual, Shalif Mohammed, were arrested by the Excise Department in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday for alleged possession of hybrid cannabis. They were later released on bail.