Rape and attempted rape incidents in pvt medical college in MP’s Dewas

An incident of rape of a minor, and another of attempted rape on an MBBS student were reported in a single day from a private medical college in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh.

Enraged students of the college staged a road blockade and sat on a dharna in protest of the two incidents on Wednesday.

The police have arrested a medical faculty of the college on charges of raping a minor girl in his residence inside the college premises, while a search is on to nab the other miscreant who tried to rape a medical student after breaking into her hostel room through a window.

According to the police, both incidents were reported from the Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences.

BNP police station in charge Amit Solanki said that Dr Rupam Jain, a faculty of the college, has been arrested for alleged rape of a minor girl. The doctor had befriended the victim sometime ago.

Yesterday, he called her to his residence on the pretext of a check up, but allegedly raped her. She narrated the incident to her parents, who lodged a police complaint.

In the other incident, an unidentified intruder entered the room of an MBBS student late at night when she was sleeping. He tried to rape her, but the girl somehow manged to run out of her room and raised an alarm.

However, by the time other students came out of their rooms, the miscreant escaped through a window, from where he had entered too.

The police have registered a case in the matter, and efforts are on to identify and arrest the miscreant.