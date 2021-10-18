Rana, Slathia given rousing reception in BJP office

Having resigned from the National Conference (NC) and joined the BJP, Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Slathia were on Sunday accorded warm welcome at the party office here.

Both had last week joined the BJP at New Delhi and returned here on Saturday. J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina accompanied by BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul and other senior party activists welcomed both in the BJP headquarters here.

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Slathia termed them as experienced and seasoned politicians who have earlier served as political stalwarts in the NC.

He recalled the contributions of Maharaja Hari Singh, Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and others and said that Nehru led Congress and Sheikh Abdullah led National Conference made Maharaja Hari

Singh.

Devender Rana while thanking the senior BJP leaders said that the party has got the dedicated and selfless cadre which had formed the strong base of BJP in the country and now under the

strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stature of Indians has grown globally.

He said that while working in NC, he was ignored while speaking for the cause of Jammu and now he has joined BJP to raise the voice for his own people at the right platform.