Ramnami followers adorned with ‘Ram’ tattoos to participate in Mahakumbh rituals

The grand Mahakumbh, under the Yogi Adityanath government’s leadership, draws devotees, sages, and followers of diverse sects and traditions from across India. Among the crores who have arrived to take a holy dip in the sacred Sangam are devotees of the Ramnami sect from Chhattisgarh.

Adorned with tattoos of “Ram” covering their entire bodies, dressed in white garments, and wearing crowns made of peacock feathers, these followers perform devotional hymns on the banks of the Sangam, eager to immerse themselves in this act of faith.

According to ancient traditions, Mahakumbh serves as a spiritual convergence point for people of all castes, sects, and beliefs associated with Sanatan Dharma. The Ramnami sect, whose devotees hail from districts like Janjgir, Bhilai, Durg, Balodabazar, and Sarangarh in Chhattisgarh, traces its origins back to the 19th century. This community emerged as a response to caste-based restrictions that barred certain tribal groups from entering temples and practicing idol worship.

In protest and devotion, these individuals began tattooing the name “Ram” on their bodies, turning themselves into living temples of the divine. The sect’s founder, Parashuram of Janjgir-Champa, is credited with establishing this tradition.

Ramnami followers refrain from temple visits and idol worship, focusing instead on the worship of Nirguna Ram—the formless aspect of Lord Ram. They chant Ram’s name and sing verses from the Ramcharitmanas, embracing a deeply personal and inclusive spirituality.

Today, the Ramnami sect boasts over 10 lakh followers, predominantly based in Chhattisgarh. Their presence at Mahakumbh symbolizes the unity of diverse traditions within the Sanatan Dharma and underscores the enduring spirit of devotion that transcends societal boundaries.

Kaushal Ramnami, a devotee from the Ramnami Sect, shared that participating in the sacred dip at Mahakumbh is a cherished tradition for their community. “On the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya, we will chant ‘Ram Naam’ and take the holy dip at Sangam,” he said.

Approximately 200 Ramnami followers from Sarangarh, Bhilai, Baloda Bazar, and Janjgir have accompanied him this year, with more expected to arrive before Mauni Amavasya. Following the tradition, they will chant ‘Ram Naam’ during their holy dip at Triveni Sangam and return to their hometowns, singing hymns dedicated to Lord Ram.

The Ramnami devotees consider the name of Lord Ram as their ultimate spiritual guide and refuge. They do not visit temples or worship idols; instead, they believe that chanting ‘Ram Naam’ is their form of worship, and their tattooed bodies are their temples.