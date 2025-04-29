Ramman Festival returns to Chamoli with grand celebration on April 30

In the heart of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, where the Himalayas cradle centuries-old traditions, the vibrant and deeply spiritual folk festival of Ramman is set to take center stage once again on April 30.

This year, the celebration in Salood Dungra village will be held on a grander scale than ever before, blending centuries of ritual with renewed energy and state support.

Advertisement

Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Ramman is not just a festival—it is a living performance of devotion, mythology, and community memory.

Advertisement

Held every year in the month of Baisakh (April), this 500-year-old celebration is known for its unique presentation of the Ramayana, Uttarakhand-style.

The preparation for this year’s festival has been intensified with backing from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, acting under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Officials hope to amplify the event’s cultural impact while preserving its authentic character.

“Ramman is a legacy passed down through generations, and we are committed to preserving it,” said District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, emphasizing the government’s intent to elevate local heritage on a global platform.

At the heart of the festival are performances that defy the conventional stage. There are no lines spoken. No grand sets. Just masks, rhythm, and deeply rooted tradition. The entire enactment is driven by music—specifically, an ensemble of 12 dhols, 12 damaus, 8 bhankore instruments, and 18 unique rhythmic patterns.

Artists wearing 18 symbolic masks perform major episodes from the Ramayana—from Ram’s birth and his forest exile, to the golden deer episode, Sita’s abduction, and the dramatic burning of Lanka.

Dr. Kushal Singh Bhandari, a cultural researcher from Salood Dungra who has worked to bring global attention to the festival, describes Ramman as “a living museum of folk tradition.”

According to him, the strength of this celebration lies in its community-driven roots. “Every drumbeat, every mask, every character has been passed from father to son, from teacher to disciple. It is culture that breathes through generations.”

Sanjay Chauhan, another local cultural advocate, points out that Ramman showcases some of the oldest forms of masked performance in India. “The Bhalda tradition seen here is rare and priceless. Few folk arts in the world have remained as intact and community-based as Ramman.”

Adding color and humor to the divine stories are characters like Kuru Jogi and Banyaa-Banyaan, who bring comic relief to the audience.

The Myor-Murain segment—a jungle-inspired performance—captures the tension and beauty of wild animal encounters, showcasing the performers’ agility and imaginative storytelling.