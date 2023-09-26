Ram temple to be ready by December, Pran Pratistha likely on Jan 22

The much-awaited construction of the first phase of a grand Ram temple at Ramjanambhoomi will be completed by December end and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, 2024.

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Samiti, said here on Tuesday that the work of Ram Temple is going on at a fast pace and the work of the first phase will be completed by the end of December next.

Apart from the temple complex, Ayodhya will be completely renovated by then. The consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22.

However, the final decision will be taken by the PMO only. He said that the dates of Pran Pratistha will be formally announced as soon as the dates are finalized by the PMO.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him for the consecration ceremony of Ramlala in the grand Ram temple being built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The consecration of Ramlala in Shri Ram temple is proposed between 15 to 24 January 2024.

Meanwhile, work has been started to build a world-class temple museum in Ayodhya to showcase the history of famous temples across the country. This unique museum of temples will be built in 50 acres of area.