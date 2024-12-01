Ram temple chief priest demands govt’s intervention in Bangladesh to save Hindus

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya Acharya

Satyendra Das has demanded that the Central government should

intervene to protect the Hindus and saints in Bangladesh.

In a statement here on Sunday, the chief priest said Hindus are being

tortured in Bangladesh and many types of allegations are being made

against them.

He said whatever is happening in Bangladesh is wrong. “The Indian

government should do something about this. Unless the government says

or does something, injustice will continue to be done to Hindus in

Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government and its police are supporting

those who are torturing Hindus in Bangladesh,” he alleged.

Acharya Satyendra Das also condemned the arrest of a couple of ISKCON

saints in Bangladesh.