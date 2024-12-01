Ram temple chief priest demands govt’s intervention in Bangladesh to save Hindus

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya Acharya
Satyendra Das has demanded that the Central government should
intervene to protect the Hindus and saints in Bangladesh.
In a statement here on Sunday, the chief priest said Hindus are being
tortured in Bangladesh and many types of allegations are being made
against them.
He said whatever is happening in Bangladesh is wrong. “The Indian
government should do something about this. Unless the government says
or does something, injustice will continue to be done to Hindus in
Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government and its police are supporting
those who are torturing Hindus in Bangladesh,” he alleged.
Acharya Satyendra Das also condemned the arrest of a couple of ISKCON
saints in Bangladesh.