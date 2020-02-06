Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition saying that if his government had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi would have remained unsolved.

Targeting the Opposition, he said: “With your own thinking, Ram Janmabhoomi would have still remained a controversy… the Karatpur Sahib Corridor would never have been created… the Indo-Bangladesh dispute would have never settled.”

“Had we continued on the road followed by the previous governments, Article 370 would not have been abrogated even after 70 years. Muslim women would continue to face the wrath of Triple Talaq,” PM Modi added.

“There has been concern over why the government is in a hurry to do things,” PM Modi said mockingly, addressing the opposition benches in the Lok Sabha as he replied to a debate on the President’s address.

“The NDA government’s aim is speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solutions,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the decision of the Union Cabinet to constitute a trust to build a temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with November 9, 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court.

He announced that the government has given approval to a proposal for “Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra” trust to take care of the construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and other related issues.

PM Modi’s announcement on the construction of Ram temple came just days before the assembly polls scheduled to take place in Delhi on February 8 where the Bharatiya Janata Party poses a challenge to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

In a landmark judgement, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9, 2019, ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Wakf Board.