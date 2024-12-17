Rajya Sabha to continue discussion on Constitution today, CAG reports to be tabled

The discussion on the 75 years of the Constitution will continue in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The scheduled business list of the Upper House also mentions other businesses, including laying of reports, including Union Government Appropriation Accounts (Civil) 2023-2024; and Union Government Finance Accounts for the year 2023-2024.

Advertisement

Various reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will also be presented by Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary. These include reports on Ordnance Factories, and Department of Revenue – DirectTaxes, Performance Audit on Training of Pilots in the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

The Upper House will further discuss the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India” which was raised by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

The Finance Minister launched an all-out attack on the Congress and accused it of repeatedly trying to undermine the Constitution through amendments. She said the Congress party made major amendments to the Constitution to brazenly help the “family” and the “dynasty”.

In response, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP has never respected the Constitution and stressed that there is a danger to it under this government.

The Parliament witnessed a two-day debate on December 13 and 14 on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a focus on its historical significance and role in shaping the nation’s governance and global standing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who initiated the debate, spoke on politicising the Constitution’s legacy and criticised the Congress party’s efforts to attribute the creation of India’s Constitution solely to a particular political party. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden speech in the Lower House, said that the BJP would have changed the Constitution had it not been for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The highlight of the two-day discussion in the Lower House was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. He said the Constitutional amendments brought by his government weren’t done to tighten grip on power, in contrast with the Congress. He said the Nehru-Gandhi family had made a habit of amending the Constitution as it suited their interests, starting with the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi also outlined 11 resolutions for the country’s future. He said, “After being inspired by the inherent spirit of the Constitution, I want to present 11 resolutions in front of the Parliament for the future of the country”.