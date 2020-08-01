Rajya Sabha Member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died on Saturday at an age of 64.

Amar Singh was ill for a very long time and was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Singapore. He had suffered kidney failure in 2013.

As per the reports, he was in ICU and his family was by his side.

Earlier in the day, Singh had tweeted a tribute to the freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and also wished Eid Al Adha to all his followers.

Singh had been very active in the last few days over the Twitter giving his views on the on going developments.

He had also posted some videos over the coronavirus crisis appealing the people to follow the lockdown rules.

This shows how active he was towards his role in Indian politics.

Singh had a very close relationship with the SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. He became very influential in the political arena after he moved support to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2008.

Back then, the Communist Party of India withdrew from the government over a nuclear deal with the US.

But his influence started fading after he parted ways with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In February 2010, Amar Singh and Jaya Prada were ‘expelled’ from Samajwadi Party for ‘anti-party activities’.

His relation with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was also discussed a lot as the duo were seen together at many events and claiming ‘closeness’ with each other. But the relations took on strains after Singh went public with his complaints against Jaya Bachchan, an SP leader.

However, in February this year, Amar Singh released a video expressing ‘regret’ over his behaviour towards Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Amar Singh was first elected as Rajya Sabha MP in 1996. In 2016, he was elected as an independent candidate.