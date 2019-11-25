After receiving flak by some Parliamentarians and retired defence officers, the Rajya Sabha marshals returned to the House on Monday dressed in their old uniform – deep blue ‘band gala’ suit.

The Military-like uniform for marshals in the Rajya Sabha, which debuted on the first day of the winter session of parliament on November 18, drew criticism for copying the defence forces after which it was later on being reconsidered.

Interestingly, the headgear of the old uniform has been dropped.

The changed uniforms were navy blue, with shoulder insignias, gold buttons and gold aiguillette ornamental braided cord worn on army or academic uniforms. The peaked cap was like those worn by Army officers of the rank of Brigadier and above.

Earlier, the marshals wore white bandhgalas with a safa.

Retired army officers including former army chief, General VP Malik called the change “illegal and a security hazard.” The opinion was echoed by Union Minister VK Singh, a retired general of the Indian Army.

The marshals first appeared in their new uniform standing alongside the House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu when the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha began.

“It has happened perhaps for the first time. At least I don’t remember such change,” a House member had said.

“The blue dress is for winters while the white one would be worn in the summer season,” a Parliament staff said on Monday.

It could not be ascertained immediately if this uniform is for special occasions like the current landmark 250th session only, or to be worn permanently.

In the Lok Sabha, marshals are summoned to maintain order or remove uncooperative members, the function of their Rajya Sabha counterparts is mostly ceremonial. They have to march before the chairman or the presiding officer of the house at the beginning of the proceedings. They also help with getting documents, removing them or arranging them. It is speculated the change of uniform was made for Rajya Sabha marshals to have a distinct identity, separate from watch and ward staff in parliament. The uniforms’ designs were finalised after consulting the National Institute of Design, according to reports quoting unidentified officials in the Rajya Sabha.