Rajya Sabha condoles loss of lives in Hathras stampede

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday offered condolences for the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The Upper House of Parliament also observed a silence to mourn those who were killed in stampede at a religious gathering on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called on government to enact legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Addressing the members, Dhankhar said, “As you are aware several devotees lost lives in a stampede that broke out at a religious event at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The loss of precious lives and injury to these…persons in this tragic incident is indeed painful and unfortunate”.

“All necessary steps are being taken to provide medical aid to the injured and authorities have set up a committee to investigate the matter. This House joins me in expressing our heartfelt condolences as well as deep sympathy and sorrow to the bereaved families and in praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the mishap rose to 121 and an FIR has been filed against the organisers by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The FIR has been filed against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as ‘Mukhya Sewadar’ and other organisers of the ‘Satsang’.

The case has been registered under The FIR, under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

As per the FIR lodged in the case the Satsang was held by Suraj Pal who also goes by the names Narayan Hari, Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba or simply ‘Bhole Baba’ near GT Road in the Phulrai Mugalgarhi village in the Hathras district.

The main organiser Madhukar had sought permission from the administration for around 80,000 people and the administration made the traffic and safety arrangements accordingly.

However, around 2.5 lakh people gathered at the ‘Satsang’, causing heavy traffic on the road and halting the vehicular movements, the FIR read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an “accident or a conspiracy.”

The chief minister today met and inquired about the health of the persons injured in the stampede incident, at the Hathras government hospital.

Talking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, “It’s very unfortunate. I think that there should have been better arrangements for the Satsang. I don’t want to comment on anything unless we find out the real reasons for the unfortunate incident. I’ll maintain a silence until to see what the causes are.”

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said, “I pay homage to the people who lost their lives in the Hathras incident, I have my sympathy with the families affected. A big question exists, the permission for 80,000 people to gather, sought and permitted. Were there enough facilities available for them to sit and exit? Many of them were the bread earners of their families and at least Rs 25 lakhs should be provided to each one of them… The Union Home Minister should state the parliament regarding this and a judicial inquiry should be set up.”