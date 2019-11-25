Rejecting the opposition’s demands to suspend the House business and discuss the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm on Monday.

Claiming the political events unfolding in Maharashtra as undemocratic, opposition leaders of Congress, DMK and CPI demanded suspension of business hours. The leaders gave notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha for the suspension of business hours.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam in his notice to the Speaker said that the developments in Maharashtra have brought shame to the country’s democratic system.

“The midnight plot aimed to murder the people’s desire for a democratically elected government under the veil of darkness is a matter of great concern. The office of Governor was once again used as a tool in installing a government that holds no legitimacy of the people,” Viswam said.

Maharashtra politics is witnessing a new chapter every day right after the election results were out on October 24. The events seemed to be unfolded on Friday evening when the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was looking positive with their number to stake claims for the government formation, but a dramatic incident happened on Saturday morning when the NCP leader Ajit Pawar who is also nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

In a recent update, today the Supreme Court heard the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress and said to deliver its judgment tomorrow at 10:30 am.