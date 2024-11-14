Raj’s Tonk candidate Meena arrested after SDM assault: Intermittent face-off b/w village & police continues

Intermittent face-off between the stone throwing groups of villagers and police continued in Samravata villege under Deoli-Uniara assembly segment on Thursday.

The villagers blocked Gulabpura 148D Highway by putting burning tyres on the road at around 29 locations in protests against the arrest of the Independent contestant Naresh Meena for slapping on-duty area magistrate Amit Chaudhary at the polling station yesterday.

The protesters threw stones at police that tried to remove blockades and clear the roads. Police resorted to lathi charge and burst tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Some vehicles were also damaged or set afire.

A group of women teachers who were stranded in the village school were also rescued safely by an STF squad.

Around 50 people were rounded up in connection with the violence.

Meena was arrested from Samaravata village this morning, which has triggered fresh protests from villagers.

Last night too, the police fired in the air and used tear gas to quell the mob, which indulged in stone throwing and also damaged some vehicles in the village.

The incident of slapping occurred during daytime Wednesday at the nearby polling station. After polling ended, later in the night, Meena, who was in the fray as an Independent on the Deoli-Uniara seat, proceeded to the village along with his supporters.

The police also reached the village, perhaps to arrest Meena. Fearing the imminent arrest, villagers resorted to stone throwing last night, police sources said.

The police initially tried to disperse the mob using batons, however, this did not work. Then, the police burst tear gas shells and also fired in the air.

At least one vehicle was set on fire and around 20 people were rounded up for causing violence, DIG Ajmer Range Om Prakash said.

The disturbance yesterday occurred outside the village polling booth in the Malpura sub-division of Deoli-Uniara when Congress rebel candidate Meena, running as an Independent, assaulted SDM Malpura Chaudhary, who was performing duty as the area magistrate.

There are different versions about the assault, while the officials said that Meena was wrongly accused of flouting the law by showing an image of his symbol in the e-ballot loaded in the EVMs, Meena accused SDM Chaudhary of abetting forced polling.

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Officers’ Association demanded Meena’s arrest, warning of a pen-down and net-down strike. Additionally, IAS officers have written to Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, condemning the incident and urging appropriate action against Meena.

Meena has been expelled by the opposition Congress for contesting elections as an independent after being denied a ticket. The Deoli-Uniara seat fell vacant after Congress leader Harish Chandra Meena was elected to the Lok Sabha in June. The party has fielded Kastor Chand Meena from the assembly bypoll.

Meanwhile, the police are contemplating reopening the history sheet of Meena who according to police, has been a habitual offender since 2002. As many as 23 cases are registered against him at different police stations.