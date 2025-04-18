Rajput Sabha deplores former Congress Minister Khachariyawas for remarks against Diya Kumari

The Rajput Sabha has condemned senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas for making an indecent remark against the Deputy Chief Minister and the princess of the erstwhile Jaipur royal state, Diya Kumari, with reference to Shah Rukh Khan.

In a letter to Khachariyawas on Thursday on behalf of its executive committee, the Rajput Sabha condemned the former minister’s utterances and urged him to withdraw his words.

Advertisement

“Furthering party politics is your right, but upholding the decorum and dignity of the Rajput community is your foremost duty,” the letter stated.

Advertisement

“It is not befitting for a leader of your stature to defy esteemed decorum of the community for mere appeasement politics,” the letter read, adding, “It is unbecoming of a leader of your stature to defy the esteemed decorum of the community for the sake of appeasement politics. Your statement about Diya Kumari Ji has been strongly protested, and the entire Rajput community is hurt, as it undermines the dignity and honour of women as well.”

Deputy CM Diya Kumari, in her capacity as incharge of the Finance portfolio, had allocated a grant of Rs 100 crore for the city’s principal deity, Govind Dev Temple, in the Rajasthan assembly. However, that allocation was not released. Later, during the IIFA Awards ceremony in Jaipur, the Finance Minister announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for the film function.

This provoked former Minister Khachariyawas to make an indecent remark against Finance Minister Diya Kumari with reference to Shah Rukh Khan.

This reference was revived when the Congress leader reiterated his comment about the Deputy Chief Minister, while speaking to the media earlier this week, following the ED raids on his premises at multiple locations. This attracted condemnation from the Rajput Sabha.