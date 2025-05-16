Rajnath urges IMF to reconsider its USD 1 billion aid to Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Operation Sindoor was not yet over, issuing an open warning to Pakistan to mend its ways when it comes to harbouring terrorism.

He also urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its one-billion-dollar assistance to Islamabad and refrain from providing any support in future as well.

“Our actions were just a trailer, we will show the full picture, if need be. ‘Attacking and eliminating terrorism’ is the new normal of New India,” he said loud and clear during his address at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat.

Stating that India’s fight against terrorism was not just a matter of security, but has now become a part of the national defence doctrine, Singh said the focus is on rooting out hybrid and proxy warfare.

Speaking about the ongoing ceasefire between the two countries following two rounds of talks between the director generals of military operations, the defence minister said India has kept Pakistan on probation on the basis of its behaviour.

“If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given,” he said.

Clearly outlining that Pakistan has started rebuilding its terror infrastructure destroyed following the strike and destruction caused by India during Operation Sindoor, Singh said, “Pakistan will spend the tax collected from its citizens to give around Rs 14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation, even though he is an UN-designated terrorist.

“The Pakistan government has also announced financial assistance to rebuild the terror infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Muridke and Bahawalpur. Certainly, a large part of IMF’s one billion dollars assistance will be used to fund the terror infrastructure.

“Will this not be considered indirect funding by the IMF, an international organisation? Any financial assistance to Pakistan is no less than terror funding. The funds India gives to the IMF should not be used, directly or indirectly, to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country,” he said.

Lauding the role of the Indian Air Force in Op Sindoor, the defence minister highlighted that within 23 minutes, the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were eliminated.

“When missiles were dropped inside the enemy territory, the world heard the echoes of India’s valour and might. IAF spearheaded this campaign against terrorism, and during the operation, it not only dominated the enemy, but decimated them,” he said.

Stating that India’s fighter aircraft are capable of striking every corner of Pakistan without crossing the border, Singh added, “The world has witnessed how IAF destroyed terror camps and later Pakistan’s airbases. IAF gave the proof that India’s war policy and technology have changed.

“They conveyed the message of New India that we are not just dependent on weapons and platforms imported from abroad, but Made in India equipment has become a part of our military power. The weapons manufactured in India are also impenetrable.”

Revealing India’s usage of ‘BrahMos’ missile as part of the retaliatory strikes against Pakistan, Singh said that Pakistan has itself accepted the power of the ‘BrahMos’ missile.

“This Made in India missile showed Pakistan the light of day in the darkness of night,” he said, also lauding India’s air defence system, in which Akash and other radar systems made by DRDO have played a tremendous role.