Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath lay foundation stone of BrahMos unit

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath lay foundation stone of BrahMos unit

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the function, said that the new BrahMos Missile production unit will increase employment in the state

SNS | IANS IANS Lucknow, December 26, 2021 04:58 PM (Updated 16:58 PM IST) Lucknow | December 26, 2021 5:29 pm

Image credit: IANS

In a latest update, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India was not making BrahMos missiles to attack any country in the world. The statement comes while he was laying the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow.

“We want to make BrahMos so that India has such power that no country in the world dares to look at us with an evil eye,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the function, said that the new  Missile production unit will increase employment in the state. He said that new India is moving ahead fast in the defence sector.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 422
India to manufacture next generation receiver module for Indian NavIC
Dope trick