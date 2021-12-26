Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath lay foundation stone of BrahMos unit

In a latest update, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India was not making BrahMos missiles to attack any country in the world. The statement comes while he was laying the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow.

“We want to make BrahMos so that India has such power that no country in the world dares to look at us with an evil eye,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the function, said that the new Missile production unit will increase employment in the state. He said that new India is moving ahead fast in the defence sector.