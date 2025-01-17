Rajnath Singh stresses for enhanced defence capability amid geopolitical tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the urgent need to fortify India’s offensive and defensive capabilities, given the current global turmoil and the evolving rules-based international order.

Speaking at an event marking 2024 as the Year of Naval Civilians, Singh on Friday underscored the growing complexities facing the Armed Forces due to the volatile geopolitical security environment and called for rapid enhancement of India’s critical defense capabilities.

Advertisement

“If we assess the entire decade from a defence and security perspective, we can say that it has been a volatile decade. We are witnessing conflicts and wars in different regions across the world. Keeping these things in mind, we need planning, resourcing and budgeting for our security,” he said.

Advertisement

“There is a need to adopt a consultative approach. We need to take inputs from all the stakeholders on how to face future challenges. Our forces should be equipped and ready according to the changing times,” said Singh, stressing that the civilian workforce plays a vital role in this process.

Singh further highlighted the indispensable role of the civilian workforce, describing them as “soldiers without uniforms” who provide crucial support to the military’s complex operations.

He called for the civilian sector to embrace values such as patriotism, discipline, and valour, which are essential to strengthen India’s security apparatus. “In the broader scope of national service, every responsible civilian is a soldier without uniform, and every soldier is a civilian in uniform,” he added.

The Defence Minister also lauded the recent induction of three indigenous warships – INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer – built by Mazagon Dock Limited, calling them a testament to India’s growing military prowess.

He emphasized the significance of maritime security, linking India’s economic prosperity to the protection of its territorial waters and ensuring safe sea routes for global trade.

As naval powers scale back their presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Indian Navy has ramped up its efforts to ensure regional security, particularly in strategic areas like the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Singh also drew attention to the growing importance of cybersecurity in maritime defense, warning that cyber threats could prove devastating if left unchecked. He advocated for a specialized campaign to raise awareness about cybersecurity within the Armed Forces.

Reiterating the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Singh urged the civilian workforce to continuously upgrade their skills in line with technological advancements. He emphasized a ‘Whole of the Government’ approach, urging collaboration across all sectors to achieve the country’s larger goals.

“Our goal is to work with the ‘Whole of the Government’ approach. It should not be linked only to the level of department or organisation. If people work together, then no matter which organisation they are associated with, they will work for the larger goal of the country,” he said.

“Moving beyond the ‘Whole of the Government’ approach, we should work with the ‘Whole of the People’ approach. Together, we will not only strengthen India from a strategic point of view, but will also give new dimensions to its holistic development,” added Singh.