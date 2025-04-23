Rajnath Singh reaffirms zero tolerance to terrorism, pushes for defence self-reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured the people that those responsible for the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent citizens in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, will soon receive a befitting reply for their nefarious acts on Indian soil.

Addressing a gathering during the memorial lecture on the Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Arjan Singh here on Wednesday, Singh reiterated India’s firm resolve of zero tolerance against terrorism and stated that the Government would take every necessary and appropriate step.

“India is an ancient civilization and such a vast country can never be intimidated by terror activities. Every Indian is united against this cowardly act. Not just those who perpetrated the attack, but even those who conspired from behind the scenes will soon face an appropriate response,” said the Defence Minister.

Speaking about cross-border-supported terrorist incidents, Singh said, “History is witness to the withering away of nations not because of adversaries, but due to their own misdeeds. I hope people across the border learn the lessons of history more closely.”

Expressing his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the terror attack at Pahalgam, the Union Minister said, “Our country has lost many innocent citizens in this cowardly attack by terrorists targeting religion. This extremely inhuman act has left us in deep pain. In this hour of grief, I pray for peace for the departed souls.”

Paying rich tributes to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, Singh described his leadership, vision, and dedication as incredible. “He was a visionary military leader who continues to inspire the youth. If today the IAF is among the world’s strongest air forces, it is because of the vision and ethos of military leaders like Marshal Arjan Singh,” he said.

The Defence Minister also emphasized that the Government’s focus is on transforming the Armed Forces by building a self-reliant defence ecosystem. He reiterated the commitment to establishing the IAF as a dominant power in the region, stating that the journey towards Aatmanirbharta(self-reliance) is a shared responsibility.

“Commitment, collaboration, and a unified vision are the need of the hour,” he said. He added that India’s national security will strengthen further if the IAF is well-equipped and highly technology-oriented.

Singh stressed that national security cannot be ensured through import dependency and that the Government is working relentlessly toward achieving defence sovereignty.

He stated that emphasis is being laid on manufacturing defence equipment within the country, and the Ministry of Defence’s efforts are yielding positive results.

He highlighted the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, Akash and BrahMos air defence systems as shining examples of the capabilities of Indian designers, engineers, and scientists.

“Today, there has been unprecedented growth in defence manufacturing not just in the public sector but also with enthusiastic participation from the private sector. As defence production becomes increasingly technology-driven, the role of start-ups and MSMEs is expanding rapidly. They are proving to be the backbone of defence innovation. In the times to come, the role of the private sector, start-ups, and MSMEs in high-tech warfare will increase even more,” he added.

Terming aero-engine development as a priority for the Government, in view of the needs of the IAF, Singh said efforts are underway to manufacture engines in India through co-development and co-production models with full intellectual property rights. He also noted that special attention is being paid to the development of fifth-generation fighter aircraft and LCA Mark-2.

Singh further highlighted that self-reliance has been largely achieved in many air defence systems, including Astra Mark-2, Pralay, SMART, the anti-field weapon, NG anti-radiation missile, and the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), all of which are at various stages of production and development.