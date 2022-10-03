Rajnath Singh reaches Jodhpur to attend induction ceremony of made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter into IAF

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Jodhpur to attend the induction ceremony of the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into the Indian Air Force.

The indigenous choppers will be inducted into IAF in the presence of Singh. A ‘sarv-dharam’ prayer was performed at the induction ceremony in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

“The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted earlier.

The new chopper getting inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones and armoured columns during conflicts. The induction ceremony will be led by Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.

He was also present in the Cabinet Committee on Security which cleared the purchase of 15 of these LCHs for the air force and the army. Of the 15 limited series production helicopters approved, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army. It can land and take off from an altitude of 5,000 metres with weapons and fuel, the officials said.

The choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert sector to meet the requirements of the armed forces. The IAF has inducted multiple helicopters to its fleet in the last three-four years with the induction of the Chinooks, Apache attack helicopters and now the LCHs.

The IAF is now also deploying women pilots in Chinook choppers carrying routine supply missions to the northern and eastern borders.

CCS met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30, 2022, in New Delhi. The CCS has approved the procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs. 3,887 Cr along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.

Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approx. 45 pc indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 pc for SP Version.

“This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army,” said the Ministry of Defence.