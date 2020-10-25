On the occasion of Dussehra, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed “Shastra Puja” at Sikkim’s Sherathang, less than 2 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Defence Minister was accompanied by officers and jawans of the Indian army.

As part of the occasion, Singh worshipped weapons, equipment and armoured vehicles as a priest chanted prayers in Sanskrit.

Rajnath Singh had extended Dussehra greetings on Twitter. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Vijayadashami. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the arms worship ceremony,” he wrote.

“It is always a pleasure to meet the soldiers of Indian Army. They are high on morale and praiseworthy. India wants to end the tensions at LAC and bring peace,” he said.

“I am completely assured that our forces will not let a single inch of land to get out of our control,” he added.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim to review the preparedness of the forces. He is accompanied by army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

“India always wants good relations with all its neighbouring countries, we have always made an effort for the same. But our jawans have had to sacrifice their lives from time to time to protect our borders, integrity and universality… The nation and its boundaries are secure due to you,” he had said on Saturday.

Defence Minister has been performing Shastra Puja on Dussehra for the last several years including during his tenure as the Union Home Minister in the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.