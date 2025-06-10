Rajnath Singh: India is the mother of democracy, Pakistan the father of global terrorism

Calling terrorism an “epidemic destined to perish,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasized that the menace cannot be left to fade away on its own, as its continued existence threatens global peace, development, and prosperity. He underscored the urgent need for a permanent and coordinated global solution to terrorism.

“Terrorists are not freedom fighters. No religious, ideological, or political justification can legitimize terrorism. No human goal can ever be achieved through bloodshed and violence. India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, yet today India is recognized as the Mother of Democracy, while Pakistan has become the Father of Global Terrorism,” Singh said.

He was speaking at a dialogue on ‘National Security & Terrorism’ held in Dehradun.

Singh accused Pakistan of persistently sheltering, training, and supporting terrorists on its soil. “It not only harbors terrorists but also justifies their actions. Eliminating terrorists and dismantling their infrastructure is crucial,” he asserted.

He urged the international community to halt foreign aid to Pakistan, arguing that much of this aid is funneled into terrorism. “Funding Pakistan means funding terrorism. It is a nursery for terror and should no longer be nurtured,” he said.

Expressing shock over the United Nations Security Council’s recent decision to appoint Pakistan as the Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, Singh said, “This is the same Pakistan that sheltered the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar move freely there, and senior Pakistani Army officers attend the funerals of terrorists. Appointing Pakistan to such a role raises serious concerns about the global community’s commitment to fighting terrorism.”

He called on international bodies, especially the United Nations, to take terrorism more seriously. “Only when we rid the world of terrorism can we achieve global peace, progress, and prosperity,” Singh added.

He acknowledged that many ordinary Pakistanis desire peace, but lamented that their leadership has taken the country down a destructive path.

The Defence Minister highlighted that in the last 11 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s national security posture has undergone a significant transformation. He cited Operation Sindoor as a turning point, calling it the most significant anti-terror operation in Indian history, launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“The attack in Pahalgam targeted our nation’s social unity. In response, India carried out decisive strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said.

He added that the abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in a new era of peace and progress in Jammu & Kashmir. “Pakistan could not tolerate this, which is why it instigated the Pahalgam attack. Despite its efforts, development in Kashmir continues. The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla railway link is a testament to this progress. Soon, even PoK will say, ‘I too am Bharat’,” he declared.

Singh stressed the need for constant vigilance not only from governments but also from the public.

He even suggested that Pakistan seek India’s help if it is unable to curb terrorism on its own. “Our armed forces are fully capable of dealing with terrorism, on either side of the border — as Operation Sindoor has shown,” he said.

Calling Pakistan “stubborn,” Singh emphasized the need for global strategic, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Islamabad to curb terrorism.

He highlighted India’s growing self-reliance in defence, noting that all platforms and weapons used in Operation Sindoor were Made in India. “Today, we are not only securing our borders but also building strategic, economic, and technological strength. From complete dependence on foreign arms, we are now rapidly becoming self-reliant,” he said.

Singh pointed out that the defence budget has increased from ₹2.53 lakh crore in FY 2013–14 to ₹6.22 lakh crore in FY 2024–25. The government has reserved 75% of the capital procurement budget for domestic firms and issued 10 Positive Indigenisation Lists comprising over 5,500 items.

“Our armed forces now use state-of-the-art indigenous systems — missiles like Agni, Prithvi, and BrahMos — and we are capable of building aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant. Our annual defence production has risen from ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.3 lakh crore today. Defence exports have surged from ₹686 crore in 2014 to ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024–25, with Indian-made defence products now reaching nearly 100 countries,” he said.

“We’ve set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore in defence production this year, and ₹3 lakh crore by 2029. Defence exports should reach ₹30,000 crore this year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029,” he added.

Addressing the media, Singh urged journalists to prioritize accuracy over speed. “In today’s media landscape, being ‘viral’ has overtaken being ‘verified.’ That needs to change,” he said.

Describing the media as a “watchdog,” Singh said journalism is no longer just a profession, but a national responsibility. “In matters of national security — which now extends to cyberspace and society — a free and responsible media unites and informs the nation.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event.