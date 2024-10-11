Rajnath Singh inaugurates Prerna Sthal in Sikkim to honour soldiers lost in glacial lake outburst flood

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Prerna Sthal, a memorial dedicated to the 22 soldiers who tragically lost their lives during a glacial lake outburst flood, at Burdang in Sikkim on Friday. This tragedy occurred at South Lhonak Lake in October last year.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted virtually from the Trishakti Corps Headquarters at Sukna in West Bengal, as Singh was unable to travel to Gangtok due to adverse weather conditions, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

During the ceremony, the Defence Minister paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, stating that Prerna Sthal has immortalised their sacrifice and etched their bravery into history. He emphasised that the memorial will serve as a constant reminder of their courage and inspire future generations.

Advertisement

“While memorials symbolise the sacrifices of soldiers, they also shape our collective consciousness and awaken a sense of national pride,” Singh noted. He explained that every Indian has a deep sense of national pride, which can be reawakened through such memorials. He drew parallels with the National War Memorial in New Delhi, which honours around 26,000 fallen heroes.

Singh remarked that the sacrifices made by soldiers are a debt the nation can never repay, as these brave individuals protect our lives without any personal connection. “I salute all the soldiers who risk their lives for our peace,” he affirmed.

He described Prerna Sthal as a testament to the bravery of soldiers, a symbol of national security, and a reflection of unity that connects citizens. “This memorial will remind everyone of the sacrifices made by our soldiers and inspire us to elevate our nation to new heights,” he concluded.

The event was organised by the Trishakti Corps and attended by dignitaries, including Sikkim Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding 17 Mountain Division Maj Gen Amit Kabthiyal, and other senior officials, all of whom paid homage to the fallen heroes. Families of the soldiers were also honoured on the occasion.