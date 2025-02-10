Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025

In a world marked by growing uncertainties, Aero India 2025 stands as a beacon for mutual respect and international cooperation, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the inauguration of the 15th edition of the prestigious aerospace and defence exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Singh emphasized the event’s role as a platform to strengthen global ties and promote technological advancements that benefit all participating nations.

Advertisement

“Aero India 2025 is not just an exhibition; it is a confluence of critical and frontier technologies,” Singh remarked. He expressed confidence that the event would showcase India’s industrial capabilities and technological progress, while simultaneously fostering closer relationships with like-minded countries, all based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Advertisement

“The goal is to achieve lasting peace by working together for a better world order,” Singh added, highlighting the importance of collective security and shared progress.

The five-day event, which commenced today, features participants from across the globe, including government representatives, industry leaders, air force officers, scientists, defence experts, start-ups, and academics.

Singh pointed out that while nations often engage in transactional relations, such as buyers and sellers, Aero India offers an opportunity to build partnerships that go beyond such limited terms, moving toward deeper industrial collaboration.

India, Singh emphasized, has many successful examples of co-production and co-development with global partners, underscoring the country’s belief that security and peace are shared constructs, transcending national boundaries.

He proudly noted that the presence of foreign partners at the event serves as a testament to the shared vision of a unified world with “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Addressing the global geopolitical landscape, Singh reinforced India’s commitment to peace and stability. “India has never attacked any country nor engaged in any great power rivalry,” he declared.

“We have always advocated for peace, and this principle is embedded in our national ideals.” He also underscored India’s role as a pillar of peace amidst the global uncertainties of today.

Singh cited the joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus, which is producing the C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat, as a prime example of this cooperative spirit. The Defence Minister further pointed out that India is rapidly becoming a preferred global destination for aerospace components and complex system assembly.

Reflecting on the achievements since the last Aero India, Singh highlighted several high-tech defence products that are now being manufactured within India, including the Astra Missile, New Generation Akash Missile, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, and Pinaka Guided Rocket.

Furthermore, the Defence Minister announced that 2025 has been declared the “Year of Reforms” in the Ministry of Defence. He emphasized that this initiative is not merely a slogan but a reflection of the government’s commitment to reform and progress.