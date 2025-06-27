Rajnath Singh holds talks with Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ministers at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with the Defence Minister of Belarus Lieutenant General Victor Khrenin, Defence Minister of Tajikistan Lieutenant General Sobrizoda Emomali Abdurakhim, and Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting held recently in Qingdao, China.

During his interaction, Singh spoke about the need for continued engagement in defence cooperation and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in areas of technical collaboration.

He also highlighted the rapid advances made by India in the field of defence production and achieving self-reliance in meeting its defence requirements in several key areas.

The minister also briefed his counterparts on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling the terrorist networks in Pakistan.

The Ministers agreed to continue cooperation to enhance capacity building, training, military technical cooperation, military education amongst other areas of common interest, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.