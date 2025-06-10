Rajnath Singh hints at Kashmir’s future integration, urges vigilance in information warfare

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the day is not far when the entire region of Kashmir will be seen as one unified entity before the world. He made the remarks while addressing an event in Dehradun.

“We are witnessing the completion of major railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir, along with numerous other infrastructure initiatives. Recently, the Prime Minister inaugurated a significant railway project there. As this dream has become a reality in Jammu and Kashmir, the day is not far when the whole of Kashmir will be united — and I am confident that we will witness it ourselves. However, I will not disclose how this will happen,” Singh stated.

He emphasized that despite attempts by terrorists and their supporters in Pakistan, they have failed to derail the continuous development taking place in Kashmir. “They will never succeed in their nefarious designs. These development projects are acting as bridges to fill the gap created in 1947 by Pakistan,” he added.

The Defence Minister reiterated the Centre’s position, stating that “Operation Sindoor” is not over but has merely been put on hold.

“While military operations may have been paused, the information war continues. Let us become soldiers on social media. Identify the lies spread against the nation and counter them. Rumours must be stopped, and people must be made aware of the truth. Instead of racing to be the first to share information, there should be a race to be the most accurate and responsible,” Singh urged.