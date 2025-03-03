Rajnath Singh discusses possibility of defence engagements with Princess Astrid of Belgium

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Princess Astrid of Belgium and his defence minister, Theo Francken, here on Monday and discussed the possibility of defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in maritime domain.

The minister also discussed with the Belgian delegation ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation between the two countries. He welcomed Belgian investments in the defence sector.

Rajnath Singh also suggested that Belgian companies could expand their footprint in India by integrating Indian vendors in their supply chains.

Both countries agreed to explore an institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism.