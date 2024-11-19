Rajnath Singh calls for enhanced efficiency in defence capability building at AFCC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters here, where he stressed the need for enhanced efficiency in defence capability building.

The event was attended Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (DDR&D) and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, and Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Kumar, along with senior Indian Air Force (IAF) commanders.

In his address, Singh lauded the IAF’s unwavering commitment and professionalism in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty. He urged the commanders and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to focus on enhancing efficiency in capability and capacity building, aligning with India’s national aspirations.

The conference has featured detailed discussions on operational, administrative, and strategic issues, providing a crucial platform for the IAF leadership to address current challenges and chart future strategies. Notably, the event included interactions with the CDS, Chief of the Army Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff to promote inter-service synergy.