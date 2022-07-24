Rajnath meets BJP leaders, stresses for further strengthening party

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh while interacting with J&K BJP leaders here on Sunday stressed further strengthening the party before the assembly elections.

Rajnath held a meeting with BJP leaders in the party office and discussed the social, political, security situation, and organizational matters.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina welcomed the Defence Minister at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar locality.

Union Minister PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP National Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh, former Dy. CMs Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta were among those who welcomed the party stalwart.

BJP General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, General Secretaries Vibodh Gupta, and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal besides other senior party leaders participated in the meeting.

Singh also discussed other matters relating to the efficient political system in Jammu & Kashmir and the future growth and development of the region.

He stressed that under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unparalleled development has taken place with an empathetic approach towards every marginalized section of society.

He stressed that Modi has created new records with total selfless and unrelenting efforts to take the Nation to new heights.

Because of this, not only did India efficiently sail through the Covid times, but also now it is successfully leading the world in every important matter.

“As a global leader Modi has set up an example of how to cope with the highest time of stress with maturity and managed the safe eviction of Indian students from war-ridden Ukraine by talking to Russia, Ukraine, and America”, Rajnath said.

Earlier, Ravinder Raina recalled and appreciated the role of Rajnath in various political and organizational matters concerned with Jammu & Kashmir, especially during his tenure as National President of the party.

Rajnath Singh also interacted with the party leaders, in which all the leaders univocally thanked the Modi government for the strong decision to abrogate Articles 370 & 35(a) and the efforts of the Union government in making special efforts to boost development in J&K.