Rajnath launches 75 Artificial Intelligence products

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today launched 75 newly-developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) products/technologies during the first-ever ‘AI in Defence’ (AIDef) symposium and exhibition, asserting that AI can play a critical role in future warfare.

The products, launched as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, fall under various domains. These include AI Platform Automation; Autonomous/Unmanned/Robotics systems; Block Chain-based Automation; Command, Control, Communication, Computer & Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance; Cyber Security; Human Behavioural Analysis; Intelligent Monitoring Systems; Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems; Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Operational Data Analytics; Manufacturing and Maintenance; and Simulators/Test Equipment and speech/voice analysis using Natural Language Processing.

Three AI products developed by the DPSUs have dual-use applications and good market potential, namely AI-enabled Voice Transcription/Analysis software developed by Bharat Electronics Limited; Driver Fatigue Monitoring System developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited, and AI-enabled evaluation of Welding defects in X-rays of Non-destructive Testing developed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers were screened during the event. These products are expected to open up new business avenues for the Defence PSUs.

Rajnath released the physical as well as e-version of the book comprising the details of these 75 products, showcasing the collective efforts put on by the Services, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), iDEX start-ups, and the private industry in the last four years in the field of AI.

Appreciating the efforts, the minister, in his address, described AI as a revolutionary step in the development of humanity; proof that a human being is the most evolved creature in the universe. He was amazed that the human mind has not only created/reproduced knowledge but is developing intelligence that creates knowledge.

Rajnath pointed out that AI has built inroads in almost every sector, including defence, health & medicine, agriculture, trade & commerce, and transport.

He called upon all the defence stakeholders to enhance the jointness of human consciousness and the ability of AI to bring a radical change in the sector. “When there has been full human participation in wars, new autonomous weapons/systems have been developed with the help of AI applications. They can destroy enemy establishments without human control. AI-enabled military devices are capable of handling large amounts of data efficiently. It is also proving to be very helpful in training the soldiers. In the coming times, Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies will also be used effectively,” he said.

He echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing AI-enabled and AI-led applications to ensure social welfare and national security and making India a ‘Global Hub for AI’.