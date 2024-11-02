Rajnath asks youth to lead India’s Tech revolution at IIT Kanpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on the youth of India to focus on developing high-end technologies domestically. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, he said while addressing a gathering during the 65th Foundation Day celebrations at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized that technology is a key factor behind rapid changes across various fields, noting the competitive race among nations to master niche technologies like Artificial Intelligence, which are crucial in the current geopolitical landscape. He classified countries into three categories based on their technological prowess: those at the forefront, those stagnating, and those experiencing technological take-off, placing India in the latter group as it strives to ascend the ranks of technological advancement.

Mr Singh highlighted the vital role of institutions like IIT Kanpur in fostering innovation and dynamism in India’s technological landscape, which is essential for maintaining a competitive edge globally. He underscored the transformative impact of technology on the defence sector, especially in light of modern warfare tactics involving drones, cyber warfare, and precision-guided munitions.

The minister acknowledged that a major obstacle to achieving self-reliance in defence is the dependency on imported high-end technologies. He urged young innovators to leverage cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving demands of warfare. Singh assured full government support for this endeavor, stressing the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including the private sector and academia.

During his address, Singh also shared insights on government initiatives aimed at promoting self-reliance in defence, including the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, which provides grants to start-ups and innovators. He also discussed the recent success of India’s defence exports, which soared from ₹600 crore ten years ago to ₹21,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, with an optimistic target of reaching ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30.

At the event, IIT Kanpur showcased a Defence Research, Product, and Incubation exhibition, featuring 23 start-ups that presented innovations in autonomous systems, AI-driven surveillance, and advanced communication technologies. Singh interacted with start-up founders and research teams, praising their contributions to national security.

The occasion also included the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening partnerships for military logistics and defence innovation, as well as a symbolic tree plantation led by Mr Singh, underscoring IIT Kanpur’s commitment to technological advancement and sustainability.