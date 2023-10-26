Rajnath asks IAF to analyse and learn from new trends in air warfare

Underlining the need to analyse and learn from new trends in the field of air warfare to strengthen the defence preparedness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday exhorted the IAF to focus on strengthening the air defence systems, using drones and making headway in the field of aerospace to protect India’s air domain.

“There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” he said.

Singh was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Air Force Commanders’ Conference here. During the session, he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF) by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

Advertisement

The defence minister emphasised the need to enhance operational preparedness and highlighted the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services. He urged the IAF commanders to examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context.

He praised the stellar role played by the IAF during the recent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and other flood affected areas. He also congratulated the IAF for successfully organising the Air Force Day Parade and Air Display at Prayagraj, which was well appreciated by the people.

The conference, which is held bi-annually, involves discussions on charting lAF’s way ahead, given the current geo-political environment and technological imperatives. Eminent national security experts and accomplished personalities from various fields have been invited to present their views during the conference.

Deliberations on national security challenges and ways to enhance India’s overall air power will dominate the discussions at the conference, a statement said.