Rajnath asks armed forces to remain prepared to respond to contingency

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the armed forces need to be prepared to respond at a short notice to any contingency in view of the volatile situation on the country’s borders.

He was addressing the Indian Air Force Commander’ on the inaugural day of their second biennial conference.

The minister appreciated the IAF for maintaining a high level of preparedness, ability to respond on a short notice and displaying high standards of professionalism in carrying out operational and peacetime tasks.

He was of the view that the role of IAF in future conflicts was crucial and it needed to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by AI, Big Data Handling and Machine Learning.

He also mentioned that the efforts in the field of indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ initiative were showing results and the orders of LCA Mk 1A and C-295 would open new opportunities in the indigenous aerospace sector.

Expounding on theaterisation, he mentioned that enhancing jointness was essential and the structure should be evolved after closely examining various options, and taking into consideration inputs from all stakeholders.

Rajnath concluded by exhorting the commanders to brainstorm to evolve viable solutions towards the conference theme of, “Ensuring Certainty amidst Uncertainities”.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari emphasised the need to develop multi-domain capability in order to give a swift and befitting response to any misadventures by India’s adversaries. He also emphasised the need for joint training with the Indian Army and the Indian Navy to enable synergised application of combat power in future conflicts.