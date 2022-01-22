Rajnath asked NCC cadets to take country to new heights

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today asked NCC cadets taking part in the Republic Day camp to strive for a “new dawn of progress from petty jealousies and soul-sapping prejudices of regions, religions, castes and classes.”

He also called for equality between men and women, enjoying the highest measure of liberty, consistent with the common good.

The minister decided to interact with the NCC cadets virtually as he is still COVID-19 positive and following all protocols.

Rajnath lauded the NCC for instilling into its cadets the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist, musician and above all a good human being, making them a complete person.

He urged the cadets to find purpose in life and take inspiration from many NCC alumni who made a mark in society by adopting the qualities of unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony and leadership taught at the organisation. “The NCC is doing a yeoman service to the Nation by transforming the youth into a cohesive and disciplined force,” he said.

Rajnath laid emphasis on moulding with the continuously evolving times and carrying forward Indian values, traditions and the feeling of humanity while bringing about that change.