Rajasthan’s Gehlot govt announces 3 more new districts

Just one and half months ahead of the assembly election, the Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, announced the formation of three new districts in the state – Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City.

The state’s revenue department will do the demarcation work of these three new districts, Gehlot announced at the “Go Seva Sammelan” event held in Jaipur on Friday.

Earlier this year, in his budget speech, the Gehlot had announced 19 new districts, all of which have been constituted with district collectors and the police superintendents. Following that, there were serious large-scale protests by public and political parties demanding to include these three cities as new districts as well.

With Friday’s announcement, Rajasthan now has 53 districts.