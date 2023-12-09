Rajasthan’s BJP Legislative Party most likely to meet tomorrow

The first meeting of BJP’s legislature party is most likely to be held here tomorrow under a three-member central observers headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Our central observers have been appointed and a meeting of the legislative party will be held soon, maybe tomorrow,” BJP’s state unit president CP Joshi hinted after a press conference today.

Before tomorrow’s meeting, National President JP Nadda will talk to all MLAs in the evening today, the party sources indicated.

The name of the Chief Minister will be decided after discussing with MLAs, which will be sent to the Parliamentary Board.

The swearing in of the new CM and ministers can happen before 15th December. It can take place on Wednesday in Jaipur, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can also participate in the oath taking ceremony.