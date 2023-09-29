Rajasthan: Seven time MLA Devi Singh Bhati joins BJP in Jaipur

Former minister and seven-time MLA from Rajasthan’s Kolayat, Devi Singh Bhati joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Jaipur on Thursday.

In this regard, Rajasthan BJP took to X (Former Twitter) and said, “Former minister and seven-time former MLA Devi Singh Bhati joined the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party. In the past too, BJP has taken advantage of his experiences, now with his joining the party again, BJP has become stronger. He once again joined the BJP family.”

Devi Singh Bhati joined the party in presence of Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi, BJP’s state election incharge Pralhad Joshi and national General secretary Arun Singh.

Veteran BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati had tendered his resignation in 2019 after the party decided to give a ticket to BJP MP and Union Minister from Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhati said he resigned due to Meghwal’s “anti-party” activities. He went on to say that despite senior party leaders being apprised of Meghwal, no action was taken.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold Central Election Committee meeting on September 30 and October 1 in the national capital to finalise the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, according to sources.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year. The Congress party holds the majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, which comprises 200 seats, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the state government.

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark.

The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister.