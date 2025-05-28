Rajasthan: Sagwara court awards death sentence to man for rape and murder of elderly woman

A local court in Sagwara, in the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, has awarded the death sentence to a man who in an inebriated state had raped and killed an elderly woman three years ago.

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Sagwara on Wednesday sentenced Hoorji Bamaniya of Bawri village to death by hanging for the rape and murder of a 70-year-old woman on June 3, 2022. The Judge also slapped the convict with a cash penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

As per the public prosecutor’s account of the case, Bamaniya stormed into his neighbour’s house in an inebriated state and committed sexual assault on the woman. In a bid to overpower the victim, he inflicted serious injuries on her.

Advertisement

The victim was rushed to the district hospital in Dungarpur where she succumbed later.