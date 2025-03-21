Rajasthan Roadways to run 300 electric buses

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) will soon add 300 electric buses to its fleet to provide affordable, safe, and modern transport services to people.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa informed the state assembly on Friday that 800 new buses were being procured on the service model. Of these, 300 will be electric buses added to the RSRTC fleet.

Tenders for the purpose have been invited, and the process is underway to incorporate these buses. New buses are expected to start plying soon, Bairwa, who also holds the transport portfolio, assured.

The Minister was replying to questions from the members during Question Hour in the House.

After adding these buses to the RSRTC service fleet, the corporation would strengthen bus services in rural areas and other uncovered routes.

The House was also informed that the corporation will cover 102 gram panchayat headquarters in the tribal-dominated Banswara district. This service is expected to start under the RSRTC’s rural routes this fiscal year. As many as 11 routes have been finalised for the service.